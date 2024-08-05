AGP points out Rs5.273tr irregularities in power sector entities

ISLAMABAD - Auditor General of Pakistan has pointed out irregularities worth Rs 5.273 trillion in the accounts of power sector entities, including power division, Discos, NTDC, Gencos, and NEPRA for the FY 2022-23.

The highest observation made related to CPPA-G, followed by Discos, NTDC, NEPRA,GENCOS, Power Division, and PPIB on account of various irregularities, fraud and embezzlement, said the Audit report of the Auditor General of Pakistan for the audit year 2023-24 related to the FY 2022-23.

Audit observations amounting to Rs.2,.735 trillion were raised in this audit regarding CPPA-G, observations amounting to Rs.114.365 billion in NPMCCL account, FESCO Rs.40.136 billion, GEPCO Rs.66.184 billion, HESCO Rs.83.496 billion, IESCO Rs.3.253 billion, LESCO Rs.110.283 billion, MEPCO Rs.13.896.84 billion, PESCO Rs.162.946 billion, QESCO, Rs.1.146 trillion, SEPCO Rs 221.095 billion, TESCO Rs.16. 588 billion, Jamshoro Power Generation Company Rs.68.345 billion, Central Power Generation Company Limited (GENCO-II) Rs Rs.74.747 billion, NTDC Rs.228.082 billion, NEPRA Rs.184.292 billion, PPIB Rs 3.3 billion, Power Division Rs.5.790 billion,

The highest number of irregularities worth Rs 2.735 trillion was pointed out in CPPA-G which includes procurement related irregularities of Rs 134.223 billion, irregularities pertaining to violation of entity’s own rules / regulations Rs 3.327 billion, irregularities pertaining to violation of Regulatory Laws & Regulations Rs 58.752 billion, Power Sector receivables Rs 2.531 trillion, value for money and service delivery issues Rs 985 million and others Rs 1.641 billion.

During audit of CPPA-G, an amount of Rs.2.531 trillion was receivable from distribution companies including K-Electric on account of sale of energy. Due to this huge blockage of funds, power sector was under stiff financial crunch and payments to power producers were delayed. Consequently, late payment surcharges ranging from KIBOR + 2% to KIBOR + 4% were being charged by power producers. Had this huge amount been recovered from DISCOs, liquidity position of power sector could have been improved thereby eliminating the burden of circular debt and late payment surcharges.

Financial inefficiency resulted in non-recovery of Rs.2,530,645.77 million on account of sale of energy from DISCOs during the Financial Year 2021-22.During audit of DISCOs, it was observed that an amount of Rs.877,596.31 million was recoverable from running and permanently disconnected energy defaulters (Government and private). In this respect, no efforts were made by the management to accelerate the recovery from defaulters.

During audit of NPPMCL, it was observed that power generation plants generated 41,774.68 GWh during the 2020-21 to 2022-23. Out of total generated units 619.6 million units were generated by using costly fuel i.e., HSD due to non-availability of RLNG, which caused consumers to pay extra cost of Rs.61.972 billion.

Similarly, during audit of NPPMCL, it was observed that an amount of Rs.34.794 billion on account of gas charges was appearing as closing balance to be paid to SNGPL as on June 30, 2023. Due to non-clearance of gas charges, interest on delayed payments amounting to Rs.12,511.70 million was imposed by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL). Resultantly, company had to face extra financial burden of Rs.12,511.70 million, which showed poor management and internal control weakness.

During audit of DISCOs, it was observed that the percentage of T&D losses was more than the targets of losses set by the NEPRA. Hence, 11,609.715 million energy units valuing Rs.196, 384.51 million were lost beyond the NEPRA’s target. The matter was taken up with the management during September to November, 2023 and reported to the Ministry in November to December, 2023.

During the audit of DISCOs, it was observed that abnormal excessive percentage of load factor (above 100%) beyond the permissible limit of NEPRA was charged to different types of consumers. This scenario depicted that the excess percentage of load factor was charged in order to achieve the target of line losses. Due to abnormal excessive load factor, 877.97 million units valuing Rs.25,109.21 million were overbilled to the consumers.

During the audit of DISCOs, it was observed that 267,436 consumers of all categories defaulted to pay energy charges of Rs.501.225 billion. The Equipment Removal Orders (EROs) were issued but not implemented.

During audit of General Manager HVDC (NTDC) Lahore, M/s Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (PMLTC) invoiced Rs.1,338.59 million to NTDC on account of transmission charges, and Rs.47,732.33 million interest charges, which was piling up day by day. As per agreement, NTDC was responsible to pay delayed payment charges and interest charges which was Rs.49,070.92 million to PMLTC. This state of affairs showed the poor performance of the company resulting in loss to stated extent.

During audit of DISCOs and NTDC, it was observed that electrical material comprising distribution transformers and other items valuing Rs.9,362.04 million were damaged. In most of the cases, the administrative action was neither initiated nor finalized to find out the reasons for fixing responsibility. Non-adherence to the rules resulted in loss of Rs.9,362.04 million due to damage of electrical material up to the Financial Year 2022-23. During audit of MP&M NTDC, a contract for Plant Design, Supply & Installation of 765 kV Hexa Bundle D/C Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad transmission line (Dasu-Mansehra 157 KM) DASU-TL-01-Lot-I was awarded to M/s Sino Hydro Corporation at a contract price of total PKR 57,722.20 million (USD 23,061,109 + CNY 848,602,596 + PKR 30,304,368,141). The contract was awarded by Chief Engineer /PD Dasu and evaluated by GOPA International Energy Consultants Germany and evaluation was revised by General Manager P&CM. M/s Sino Hydro Corporation was the lowest bidder among the four (04) bidders according to bid evaluation report.

Non-adherence to the provision of pre-qualification criteria resulted in irregular award of contract to a non responsive/disqualified bidder amounting to Rs.57,722.20 million during the Financial Year 2022-23.

The matter was taken up with the management in September, 2023 and reported to the Ministry in November, 2023. The management replied that there was no irregular award of contract to a non responsive/disqualified bidder as whole procurement process was done under stringent supervision of World Bank and World Bank Procurement Guidelines referred in Loan Agreement signed by GoP and World Bank. The Contract was awarded on merit and NTDC saved USD 26 Million by awarding the contract to the lowest evaluated responsive bidder. Audit contended that the said matter had also been taken up by Senate Standing Committee.

The DAC in its meeting held on December 18 & 19, 2023 pended the para till the final decision of Senate Standing Committee. Audit recommends implementation of DAC’s decision.

During audit of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) (Guarantee), Islamabad, liquidated damages and other issues relating to GENCOs for an amount of Rs.105.861 billion were neither recovered nor settled since 2014. CPPAG and GENCOs neither resolved the issue through mutual discussion in the meeting nor referred the matter to Expert for settlement.

During audit of Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G), Islamabad, CPPAG made a payment of Rs.54,002.43 million on account of Capacity Payment to Power Generation Companies without conducting Annual Dependable Capacity Test which was unjustified and a violation of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The annual dependable capacity test is a critical component of the capacity payment calculation process.

Heavy financial burden passed on to consumers due to under-utilization / non utilization of efficient power plants in determination of fuel price adjustments -Rs.23.262 billion.

During audit of Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G), Islamabad, Thal Nova Power Thar Limited (TNPTL) and CPPAG signed Power Purchase Agreement on July 21, 2017 for procurement of 00.7 MW through ±660 kV HVDC Transmission Line. TNPTL did not achieve its Scheduled Commercial peration Date i.e. December 31, 2020 which was revised as June 30, 2022. Operational analysis submitted by National Power Control Centre (NPCC) showed that due to delay in COD of cheapest coal fired power plant (TNPTL), additional cost of Energy Purchase Price and net loss to public exchequer for shifting of TNPTL from March, 2021 to June, 2022 worked out as Rs.21,697 million.