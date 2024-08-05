All-round Mubasir and Jahandad steer Shaheens to victory

LAHORE - Mubasir Khan and Jahandad Khan delivered standout performances to propel Pakistan Shaheens to a four-wicket victory over Northern Territory Strike in the 50-over opening white-ball match of their Darwin touron Sunday at Gardens Oval, Darwin. Mubasir and Jahandad combined for seven wickets, crippling the hosts’ batting lineup before contributing a crucial 18-run partnership for the seventh wicket, securing the win for Shaheens. Despite early setbacks in their chase, Mubasir’s unbeaten 32 runs off 72 balls, which included three boundaries, anchored the innings after the team found themselves at 94-5. Shaheens’ pursuit began with a brief struggle as Haseebullah fell for 2 runs. However, Sahibzada Farhan (30) and Usman Khan (20) steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership. The pressure mounted as Matt Hammond dismissed Usman and skipper M Haris in quick succession, leaving Shaheens at 56-3. Vital contributions came from M Irfan Khan (21) and Arafat Minhas (18) while the winning runs came in the 36th over, with Jahandad contributing a crucial unbeaten 10 runs, including a boundary. NT Strike’s bowlers, led by Hammond with 2-29, put up a fight, but it wasn’t enough. Earlier, NT Strike opted to bat first after winning the toss but struggled against Shaheens’ disciplined bowling attack. M Imran Jnr and Jahandad Khan struck early, reducing the hosts to 19-3 within the first eight overs. Jahandad claimed 4-26 and Mubasir picked up 3-18. Jagadeswara Koduru smashed 59 off 80 balls, including four fours and two sixes. He shared a 40-run partnership with Matt Hammond (22) before Mubasir broke through, causing a collapse that saw the team bundled out for 142 in 46.1 overs.Pakistan Shaheens will next face Bangladesh ‘A’ in their upcoming 50-over match on Tuesday.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 143-6 (Mubasir Khan 32*, Sahibzada Farhan 30; Matt Hammond 2-29) beat NT STRIKE 142 all out (Jagadeswara Koduru 59; Jahandad Khan 4-26, Mubasir Khan 3-18) by 4 wickets.