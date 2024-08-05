Anti-immigration protests hit parts of Britain

LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday condemned what he described as “far-right thuggery” after days of violent anti-immigration protests culminated in an attack on a hotel, saying perpetrators would face the full force of the law. Violent protests have erupted in towns and cities in Britain after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport in northwest England last week. The murders last week were seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups as misinformation spread that the suspected attacker was an immigrant and a radical Islamist. Police have said the suspect was born in Britain and are not treating it as a terrorist incident. The protests have spread through cities across the country, including in Liverpool, Bristol and Manchester on Saturday, resulting in dozens of arrests as shops and businesses were vandalised and looted and several police were injured. On Sunday, hundreds of anti-immigration protesters gathered by a hotel near Rotherham, northern England, which Britain’s interior minister said was housing asylum seekers. The protesters, many wearing masks or balaclavas, threw bricks at police and broke several hotel windows before setting nearby bins on fire and pushing them into the hotel.