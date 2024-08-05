Armed forces honor police martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada, reaffirm commitment to national security

On Youm-e-Shuhada, the of Pakistan paid solemn tribute to the brave personnel of the Pakistan Police who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) praised the police for their unwavering dedication, courage, and selfless sacrifice, affirming that their contributions will be eternally honored and remembered.

“The salute the memory of our fallen heroes, whose sacrifices have safeguarded our nation. Their noble service continues to inspire us,” said the military’s media wing. “We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in every possible way.”

Army officers and troops took part in various events organized by local police across the country, highlighting the importance of Youm-e-Shuhada as a reminder of the significant sacrifices made by police personnel in the pursuit of peace and security.

The ISPR reaffirmed the ' steadfast commitment to defending the motherland alongside police and other law enforcement agencies, pledging to continue this mission with resolute determination.