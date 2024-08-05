Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Armed forces honor police martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada, reaffirm commitment to national security

Armed forces honor police martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada, reaffirm commitment to national security
Web Desk
12:42 AM | August 05, 2024
National

On Youm-e-Shuhada, the armed forces of Pakistan paid solemn tribute to the brave personnel of the Pakistan Police who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) praised the police for their unwavering dedication, courage, and selfless sacrifice, affirming that their contributions will be eternally honored and remembered.

“The Armed Forces salute the memory of our fallen heroes, whose sacrifices have safeguarded our nation. Their noble service continues to inspire us,” said the military’s media wing. “We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in every possible way.”

Army officers and troops took part in various events organized by local police across the country, highlighting the importance of Youm-e-Shuhada as a reminder of the significant sacrifices made by police personnel in the pursuit of peace and security.

Govt to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, announces special committee

The ISPR reaffirmed the armed forces' steadfast commitment to defending the motherland alongside police and other law enforcement agencies, pledging to continue this mission with resolute determination.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024