Monday, August 05, 2024
Arrangements completed, all staff attendance ensured in moonsoon rain: Mayor Larkana

APP
August 05, 2024
Karachi

LARKANA   -   Mayor Municipal Corporation, Advocate Anwar Ali Lohar, visited various places and disposal sites of the city during the rain on Sunday. Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Town Chairman Sarfaraz Khokhar and others were also along with the Mayor. After reviewing the attendance of the staff and all the equipment and other arrangements, Mayor Larkana said that complete arrangements had been made for the drainage of rainwater so that it does not accumulate on the roads and paths. He further said that teams had been formed for the disposal of rainwater from the city, and staff and machinery had been installed at all main points. He said that diesel has been provided to keep all the disposals on standby despite the power load shedding so that rainwater can be drained in the canal.

APP

