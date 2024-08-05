Monday, August 05, 2024
Art powerful medium to influence people, says VC RWU

August 05, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) organized an art exhibition. Vice Chancellor, RWU, Dr. Anila Kamal was the chief guest at the exhibition. Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain and renowned curator Dr. Arjumand Faisal also attended the exhibition as special guests. In her address, Dr. Anila Kamal said that each painting is unique and holds hundreds of emotions within it. Art is a very powerful medium to convey messages and influence people, she added. The VC Women University while appreciating the artistic works said that she had a great opportunity to witness creative artistical thoughts. “Using colors effectively, the artist has adorned the canvas with their thoughts and ideas through the beauty of art in a distinctive manner”, she said. Director of the Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain said that encompassing various themes in one exhibition is also an art. “The Arts Council has always provided a platform for the youth to showcase their work to the world”, he said adding that the government’s initiatives for the welfare of art and artists in Punjab were exemplary. Curator Dr. Arjumand Faisal on occasion remarked that colors do not need a language; they speak for themselves.  Artists always play a positive role in society, she said adding that there is a need to encourage the younger generation towards art along with traditional education. Letters of appreciation were distributed among the participants at the end of the exhibition. A large number of people from the twin cities attended the exhibition.

