Asad Zaman of AEM reaches boys U-18 singles and doubles finals

LAHORE - Asad Zaman from Ali Embroidery Mills (AEM) has secured his place in the boys U-18 singles and doubles finals at the Junior Tennis Championship 2024 in Karachi. In the singles semifinals, , representing Lahore and Pakistan Navy, delivered a commanding performance against Muhammad Yahya from Islamabad, winning it 6-3, 6-3 while Muzammil Bhand from Hyderabad defeated Kashan Tariq 6-2, 7-5. expressed his gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO, Tariq Zaman, and his coach and mentor, Rashid Malik, for their support in helping him achieve success in the national tennis circuit. He also expressed hope of excelling on the international stage. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Asad Zaman/Kashan Tariq beat Rayan Ahmed/Shamoon 8-1 while M Yahya/Muzammil Bhand triumphed over Nabeel/Taimoor with an 8-6 victory. In the boys U-14 singles quarterfinals, Ruhab Faisal edged out Zayed Zaman 4-0, 1-4, 4-1, while M Junaid defeated Ruhab Faisal 4-2, 4-5, 5-3. In the girls U-18 singles, Natalia Zaman defeated Aiman Haris 8-2, and Daliah Shazim beat Eschelle Asif 8-5. The girls U-14 singles semifinals saw Eschelle Asif defeating Mariym Zeeshan 8-1. In the girls U-18 doubles semifinals, Natalia/Daliah beat Zunaira/Ayla 8-1, while Eschelle/Romaisa overcame Aiman/Haya 8-3. In the boys U-14 doubles QFs, the pairs of Ruhab & Muzammil, Ansarullah & Rashid Bachani, Ali & Junaid, and Ismail & Haziq advanced to the next round.