Monday, August 05, 2024
Aug 5 another black day for Kashmiris: Ramesh

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said in a statement on Sunday that August 5 was another black day for Kashmiri people.  Issuing his statement on Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that on this day, India had revoked the special status of Kashmir against their wishes and it infringed upon their rights. He said Pakistan had always stood by its Kashmiri brothers and it would continue to support their right to self-determination. Arora appealed to the international community to take notice of human rights violations in Kashmir and put pressure on India to grant Kashmiri people their rights. He added that the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom will continue, and we will keep advocating for Kashmir at every forum.

Tags:

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

