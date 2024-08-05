August 5 to be remembered as dark day in history: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated on Sunday that August 5, 2019, will be remembered as a dark day in history when the Indian government unlawfully annulled the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he said, “The 5th of August will be remembered as a dark day in history when the Indian government unlawfully annulled the special status of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 using violent tactics, imposing lockdowns, and other coercive measures to suppress local voices.”

He added that unilaterally altering the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a clear violation of international laws and covenants, which speaks volumes about India’s hegemonic designs.

“Such acts will never change the facts or undermine the right to self-determination of Kashmiris,” he added.

The chairman said that it is high time for the global community to acknowledge the pain and suffering of the people of IIOJK and to raise their voices on humanitarian grounds, as humanity is suffering.

He said that continuous violence in IIOJK has failed to silence the voices of Kashmiris, whose sacrifices and courage remain unparalleled. Pakistan’s stance on the issue is clear and vocal.

Gilani also noted that Indian belligerent postures, violations of international laws, and disregard for UNSC resolutions continue to pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan has raised all these concerns at the international level and will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people,” he said.

He stressed that Pakistan wants peace in the region, and peace is directly linked with the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

He called upon the international community to play its role, using its influence to mitigate the suffering of the people of the occupied valley and to pressure India to respect international norms of justice and fair play.