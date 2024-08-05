Baloch Grievances

The Balochi people have once again taken to the streets, demanding justice and accountability. Earlier this year, they gathered in Islamabad to urge the federal government to recognise their plight and secure the release of their missing loved ones. Sadly, their pleas were ignored, and instead, they faced the harsh response of uniformed personnel. However, the legitimacy of the Balochi people’s grievances cannot be denied and deserves attention. They are determined to end the heinous practice of enforced disappearances, which violates the fundamental principles of democracy.

The people of Balochistan are tired of seeing their loved ones disappear without a trace, and their patience is running thin. Undeterred, they have gathered in large numbers in the strategic port city of Gwadar to voice their concerns to the federal government. Despite this, their cries continue to be ignored. The media’s silence on this issue is equally troubling, as if the protestors were not citizens of Pakistan. This disregard for the rights of a particular group signals a dangerous trend towards national disintegration, where citizens are not treated equally.

It is crucial that the state addresses the concerns of the Balochi people with urgency and sincerity. Furthermore, the media must fulfil its role as a vigilant watchdog, ensuring the government is held accountable for its actions.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.