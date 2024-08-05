Beijing’s digital economy growth outpaces GDP in H1

BEIJING - Beijing Municipality’s digital economy continued to grow rapidly in the first half of this year (H1), achieving an added value growth of 7.8 percent year on year. This growth rate is 2.4 percentage points higher than the city’s GDP growth rate during the same period.

The sector contributed over 60 percent to the city’s economic growth, and the added values in the information service and electronic manufacturing industries rose 12.4 percent and 20.1 percent year on year, respectively, the latest data released by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics showed. The application scenarios for digitalisation are continuously expanding. By the end of June, the total mileage of autonomous driving tests had exceeded 28 million km. Additionally, the city boasted 74 internet hospitals and 254 medical institutions providing online diagnostic and treatment services.

According to the bureau, the number of patents for inventions authorised to major enterprises in the digital economy grew by 38 percent in the first half of the year, and the investment in core industries of the digital economy increased by 32.5 percent in the city. A total of 122,000 5G base stations have been built, meaning 55 5G base stations per 10,000 people in the city. This robust growth in the digital economy reflects Beijing’s commitment to advancing technological innovation and digital transformation, positioning the city as a leading force in the new economy.