Bigotry Olympics

When nations from around the world gather every four years to compete in the Olympics, confrontation is almost inevitable. The event brings together diverse cultures, practices, and political views within a highly competitive environment, so some level of conflict is expected.

However, what we have witnessed at the current Olympics in France is a disturbing level of bigotry that may be unprecedented. This event has amplified existing trends of discrimination and bias. In this edition of the Olympics, Black, Asian, and Muslim competitors have been accused of cheating and using banned substances whenever they succeed. Meanwhile, European competitors do not face such accusations. This is reminiscent of the treatment Russians received in previous Olympics, where their successes were often overshadowed by allegations of doping.

Another troubling trend is the increasingly rude and dismissive behaviour exhibited by some European competitors towards their non-Western counterparts, often bordering on bullying. However, the most alarming issue, which has sparked international controversy, is the misogynistic and racist dismissal of successful Black and Middle Eastern women as men. This year, an Algerian female boxer, Imane Khelif, was accused by her Italian competitor of being a man. The accusation went viral, with other competitors and prominent figures joining in. Her next opponent, Hungary’s welterweight boxer Luca Anna Hamori, posted disparaging images of Imane on social media, depicting her as a horned demon. Similar accusations have dogged Taiwanese featherweight Lin Yu-ting.

Although the global community rallied behind the Algerian boxer, influential personalities such as J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, and Logan Paul aggressively promoted this harmful narrative. This incident highlights a troubling reality: even in events like the Olympics, designed to foster intercultural harmony and celebrate global unity, racism and bigotry are deeply entrenched and continue to surface whenever Western competitors lose to non-Western athletes.