Bilawal takes notice of breach in Rohri Canal, seeks report

KARACHI - Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has taken notice of the breach in the Rohri Canal in Sanghar district during the ongoing rains and has sought a report from Sindh government. The PPP Chairman directed the minister concerned to utilize all available resources to promptly repair the breach and minimize the damage. He emphasized that the Minister of Irrigation must ensure that such incidents did not occur again during the rains. He also directed that the residents of the affected villages be relocated to safe areas and that an assessment of the damage to agricultural crops due to the breach be conducted. Bilawal urged the PPP office-bearers and workers in Sanghar district to actively assist the affected people and provide necessary assistance.