Breach in Rohri Canal washes away hundreds of homes in Matyari

MATYARI - On one hand, torrential rains led to streams and nullahs bursting their banks, while on the other they also resulted in the development of breaches in canals of Sindh and Balochistan, inundating homes and crops on Sunday.

Over 100 homes in neighbouring villages were washed away while crops grown over thousands of acres were destroyed after a 70-foot-wide breach developed in Rohri Canal at Matyari near Bhit Shah. And to make matters worse, nobody from the administration or the irrigation department reached the site to plug the breach till last reports came in.

Breach develops in Suhbatpur Canal

Several homes were flooded after water entered Kunrani locality following a breach in Suhbatpur Canal. On the other hand, the irrigation department employees were nowhere to be seen, raising fears of flooding of more homes.

Provincial minster Shahid Thaheem visits breach site in Tando Adam

Provincial Minister and focal person appointed for looking after rain relief activities in Sanghar, Shahid Thaheem here on Sunday visited the breach site near Tando Adam main Rohri Canal and directed to fill the breach. Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja, former MPA Naveed Dero were also present on the occasion. The provincial minister collected information from irrigation staff about the breach and directed to shift people of affected areas to safer places. He said that protecting the people from natural disasters was the top priority of the government, therefore the district administration Sanghar and Irrigation Department have to make joint efforts to cease the breach and help the rain affected people.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old girl died while her father was injured when the wall of their house fell on them in the Sindh city of Daharki due to monsoon rains, which continued to lash different parts of the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Summaiya, while the name of her father was stated to be Akhtar Ali.

Similarly, rains were reported from different cities of Sindh, including Matyari Hala and Umarkot, while the downpour left roads in Kashmore flooded. Likewise, persistent rains at Khairpur Nathan Shah raised the fear of floods. Different localities of Larkana, Mohenjo Daro and suburban areas, receiving rains for the last 24 hours, were left without power as several feeders were tripped.

35 millimeters of rain was recorded in Larkana during the last 24 hours, while the Met Office forecast light to heavy rains for the division during the next three days. On the other hand, thundershowers continued to pound Umarkot, Sindh city bordering India, and its outskirts for the third day, inundating low-lying areas and resulting in prolonged power outages.

Similarly, downpours were also reported from Kunri, Samaro, Chorr and other areas, raising fears of loss to cotton and other crops. On the other hand, the happiness of the locals knew no bounds due to rain, especially in the desert surrounding Umarkot, while the weather department said that more rains were expected in the area during the next few days. Heavy rains prompted the Sindh government to announce a state of emergency.

In a notification issued in this connection, Provincial Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah was appointed the focal person for district Umarkot. Several villages surrounding Nawabshah were under knee-deep water as torrential rains lashing the city and its suburban areas since last night wreaked havoc. The downpour also left cotton, sugarcane and other crops flooded, while the situation was no different inside the city where main roads, different localities and markets were completely inundated, which completely paralyzed the routine life.

As Hyderabad received the first torrential downpour of the ongoing monsoon season starting on Saturday night, a widespread power breakdown followed the rain. The heavy downpour started around 10.20 pm and the power outages immediately followed.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the district administration are yet to share the official rain readings. The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed on Sunday morning that out of 624 feeders of 11 KV in its jurisdiction, some 214 feeders had tripped.

“The causes were technical faults and safety reasons,” he claimed.

According to him, 109 feeders tripped in Nawabshah circle, 49 in Larr and 38 in Mirpurkhas. He maintained that Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Roshan Otho was himself monitoring the situation, adding that all measures were being taken to restore the electric supply. The power supply could not be restored in many parts of Hyderabad by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon visited several drainage pumping stations to check that rain water was being speedily drained. They also visited low lying localities in the city.