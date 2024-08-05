Bukhari calls for new elections amidst govt uncertainty

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), has proposed that the government dissolve the assembly and call for new elections if it feels its position is under threat.

In a recent statement, Bukhari questioned why the government has not communicated its concerns to the PPPP if it fears losing power. He suggested that if the Prime Minister believes a threat exists, he should provide guidance, and the PPPP would be prepared to support the government in Parliament, provided it fulfills its commitments.

Bukhari further recommended that if the threat is genuine, the assembly should be dissolved and new elections should be arranged.

He drew a parallel to historical events, recalling the international conspiracy claims surrounding the removal of the late Benazir Bhutto from office. Bukhari mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari had offered to mediate, but this required a willingness from all parties to engage in dialogue.

He criticized Imran Khan for his perceived unreliability, noting Khan's shifting positions on negotiations with the establishment and his delegation of authority to Mahmood Achakzai, only to reverse course later.

Bukhari emphasized the importance of negotiating with trustworthy parties and condemned Khan's tendency to make frequent U-turns, describing this as characteristic of his politics. He reaffirmed the PPPP's commitment to upholding the Constitution and stressed that solutions should be sought within its framework to avoid significant harm to the country.

He praised Benazir Bhutto for her role in facilitating Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan and argued that if General Pervez Musharraf had not been removed, Sharif's return might not have occurred.

Bukhari also mentioned that the PPPP had decided Bilawal Bhutto would be the Prime Ministerial candidate before the general elections. He noted that while the party accepted the results of the February 8 elections with reservations, alleging some seats were intentionally withheld, they questioned whether Parliament and the Chief Executive’s office would be operational today had they not supported the PML-N.