Monday, August 05, 2024
CAA issues alert for potential runway slippage at Karachi airport’s Jinnah terminal

Agencies
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notice to Airmen (Notam) due to concerns about aircraft slippage on the Jinnah Terminal runway of the Karachi airport during monsoon rains. Pilots have been advised to exercise caution during takeoff and landing, particularly on runway 25L, which may become slippery due to rainwater accumulation.

To prevent accidents, all pilots are urged to be extremely careful when landing and taking off on wet runways. The CAA has also instructed all airlines, training institutions, and charter aviation companies to inform their pilots and provide necessary training on this issue.

Aircraft slippage, which refers to unintended lateral movement along the runway, can occur due to wet or icy surfaces, strong crosswinds, or improper landing techniques. When the runway is slippery, the aircraft tires may lose traction, causing the plane to skid or slide sideways instead of maintaining a straight path. Various flights have been cancelled from Karachi due to technical and operational reasons on Sunday. PIA Flight Cancellations: Karachi to Sukkur (PK 536); Karachi to Gwadar (PK 503) - Other Airlines Cancellations: Serene Air: Karachi to Islamabad (ER 502) - Air Blue: Karachi to Lahore (PA 402) - Serene Air: Karachi to Lahore (ER 522)

