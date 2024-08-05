CCPO Lahore lays floral wreath at grave of DIG Capt (r) Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed

LAHORE: - CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana laid the floral wreath at the grave of DIG Capt. (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed and offered fateha for the departed soul. The Lahore Police contingent presented a salute to the martyred police officer. The mother and family of the martyr, DIG (Ops) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Ops) Tasawar Iqbal, and SP (Cantt) Owais Shafiq, among others, were also present. The CCPO expressed deep admiration for the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. He highlighted that 333 officers and officials of Lahore Police have laid down their lives in the line of duty. These police martyrs sacrificed their lives for security and the protection of citizens’ lives and property, he said. Today is a day of renewal of our pledge to the martyrs of the police force, and we will always remember their sacrifices. Bilal Siddique Kamyana asserted that the invaluable sacrifices of police heroes will always be remembered. Martyrs who offered their lives for the public’s safety will forever remain alive in our hearts, he added. The role of the police in establishing peace in society is crucial and the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs cannot be forgotten. Every member of Lahore Police stands as a solid wall against criminals and we will never leave the families of the martyrs alone, he concluded.