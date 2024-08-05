Chairman CDA takes notice of increase in fish mortality in Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa took notice of the media reports regarding increase in fish mortality in Rawal Dam.

He directed a team led by Mr. Talat Gondal, Member Environment and Administration to visit the Rawal Dam and probe into the matter.

The team alongwith the officials from the environment protection department visited the Rawal Dam.

The team also took samples which have been sent to the Environment Protection Department, the Punjab Fisheries Department and the Fisheries Research Institute of NARC, Islamabad to ascertain the actual facts of the mortality of fish. These three departments would submit their reports within two days.

It was observed that mortality took place in the last week of July and the dead fish has been removed while the situation has improved.

Furthermore, CDA has initiated the process and invited expression of interest for sewerage treatment plants upstream to address the issue on the permanent basis and prevent the contamination of water, an everlasting solution of this chronic issue.

The occurrence of fish mortality is closely being monitored and reported by the Watch and Ward Staff deputed at the dam.