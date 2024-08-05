Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Conductor killed, driver injured as truck overturns

APP
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A teenager conductor was killed while truck driver sustained serious injuries when their vehicle overturned in the area of Balochni police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding truck hit a bus in its rear and then overturned near Adda Balochni on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, truck conductor Haidar Ali (18) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted its driver Subh-ur-Rehman (30) to Allied Hospital in critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024