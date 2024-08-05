Conductor killed, driver injured as truck overturns

FAISALABAD - A teenager conductor was killed while truck driver sustained serious injuries when their vehicle overturned in the area of Balochni police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding truck hit a bus in its rear and then overturned near Adda Balochni on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, truck conductor Haidar Ali (18) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted its driver Subh-ur-Rehman (30) to Allied Hospital in critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.