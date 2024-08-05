Conference to discuss efforts to promote correct understanding of Islam

ISLAMABAD - The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, has stated that the ministry is working diligently to establish communication bridges with Islamic affairs ministries in various countries around the world.

He said this during the press conference, ahead of the 9th Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Makkah on Sunday.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, is titled “The Role of the Ministries of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf in Promoting the Principles of Moderation and Consolidating the Values of Moderation” and would see the participation of Islamic figures from over 60 countries around the world.

Dr. Abdullatif who is also the Executive Chairman of Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in countries of the Islamic world, said these efforts would help advance Islamic work, strengthen ties and cooperation foundations, promote moderation and combat terrorism. Dr. Abdullatif said the conference would enhance Islamic solidarity, coordinate and collaborate in the fields of Dawah, Awqaf and Islamic affairs, and strive to promote the correct understanding of Islam worldwide according to the Holy Quran, the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the conference would discuss the cause of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Palestine, matters related to Islamic Dawah, the care of mosques, and other aspects impacting the life of the Islamic nation.

The conference would also address the exchange of experiences in appointing Imams and preachers, as well as the programmes and responsibilities assigned to them, he added.