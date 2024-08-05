Counterfeit drugs factory sealed, culprits held

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) unearthed a counterfeit medicines factory and seized drugs, machinery and equipments worth millions of rupees. The factory owner and other accused were also arrested during the operation. On a tip-off, the FIA and DRAP jointly raided a fake drugs factory established in residential area of Orangi Town in Karachi. According to FIA spokesman, manufacturing and packaging of fake medicines was underway and huge quantity of counterfeit medicines, machinery and equipments were seized. The culprits involved in the illegal practice including factory owner were also held. The seized counterfeits medicines and antibiotic drugs manufactured and packed in the factory were supplied in different cities. The factory was sealed and detainees were being investigated.