Court orders airline to compensate customer

SIALKOT - A district consumer court ordered a private airline to pay Rs100,000 as compensation to the customer for poor service. According to a handout, a passenger Fatima Saba had booked a return ticket from Faisalabad to Istanbul [Turkiye] on April 17, 2024 by Fly Dubai. When Fatima Saba reached Faisalabad airport, it was found that the flight had been canceled and the airline did not inform her in advance, while the flight was rescheduled and the money was not refunded. Complainant filed a case in the Consumer Court regarding this. Presiding Officer Consumer Court Gulzar Ahmad Khalid, taking into consideration the records, evidence and witnesses in favor of Fatima Saba, Fly Dubai Airlines issued orders to pay Rs 100,000 as compensation, Rs. 167,307 ticket compensation, Rs. 50,000 as lawyer’s fee and Rs. 15,000 as other expenses within one month.

Strictly follow safety measures during rainy season: GEPCO

Superintending Engineer (SE) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Sialkot Sardar Jamshed Khan has appealed to the citizens to strictly follow safety measures during rainy season. Talking to APP, the SE said an awareness campaign had been started for citizens to take precautionary measures during the rainy season. The campaign was launched through media, social media and other public communication platforms. He said that the pamphlet issued by GEPCO has asked the public to take precautionary measures to keep electrical installations away from power lines, poles and transformers during rains and never touch electrical appliances with wet hands or wet body. Sardar Jamshed added that never touch fans, water motors, irons, washing machines and other electrical appliances without switching them off. Have old and faulty electrical wiring repaired or replaced by an experienced electrician and use rope instead of metal wire to hang clothes.

Seven brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

The district administration has sealed seven brick kilns for not shifting kilns on latest zigzag technology, during a special crackdown launched across the district on Sunday. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the Assistant Director Environment Department Sarfraz Anjum along with his team, launched a crackdown against kilns causing environmental pollution due the old technology. The team visited different areas of Kabirwala and Makhdoom Rasheed and sealed seven brick kilns. Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Anjum said that final warning was issued to the kiln owners to shift their kilns on latest zigzag technology. He said that the special steps were being taken to prevent environmental pollution and zero tolerance policy was being followed in this regard. He maintained that the deputy commissioner has directed for stern action against violators adding that the crackdown would continue on daily basis to control environmental pollution.