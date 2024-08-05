Dacoits loot shopkeeper at gun point

ZAFFARGARH - Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash, mobile phones at gun point from a shop while unknown thieve took away goats of a local farmers in separate incidents reported in the area on Sunday. According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into a paint shop situated at Layyah road in the premises of City Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. The criminals held the staff hostage at gun point and looted cash Rs 15,000, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop and fled away. In another incident, unknown thieve stole away goats of a local farmer Muhammad Shafique Wahla resident of Chak No 573/TDA in premises of City police station. Separate cases have been registered against unknown outlaws and police have started the investigations into the incidents, police sources added.