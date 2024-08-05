DC inspects drainage system after heavy rain

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Sunday visited various places in the Sukkur city to inspect the drainage system after heavy rain. He reviewed the measures that were taken by the staff of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation. The Deputy Commissioner went to the sewage water disposal site and visited Minara Road, Jillani Road, Station Road, Bander Riad, Workshop Road, Military Road and other places and checked the water drainage system. He directed the concerned staff to work actively for water drainage and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. On this occasion, the staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation was also with him.