Death toll hits 37 after Al-Shabaab attacks Mogadishu beach

MOGADISHU - An Al-Shabaab suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu killing 37 people and wounding scores more, officials said Saturday, one of the deadliest recent strikes in the East African country. The militants have been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 17 years. They have previously targeted the Lido beach area, popular with business people and government members. The assault, for which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a post on a pro-Shabaab website, began late on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated a device and gunmen stormed the area. Survivors described how following the initial blast gunmen stormed onto the beach intending to “kill everyone they could”. Graphic video shared online immediately after showed bloodied bodies on the sand. “The overall number of the dead people we confirmed is 37,” Somali Health Minister Ali Haji Adam told journalists late Saturday.

Eleven people are in intensive care units, a further 64 people remain in hospital with wounds, while 137 people with light injuries have been discharged after receiving treatment, he added.

Officer Mohamed Omar told AFP that members of the group had “shot civilians randomly”.

Security forces ended the attack and killed five gunmen, while a sixth member of the group “blew himself (up) at the beach”, he added.

Police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said the attack demonstrated the group was not only targeting government officials and soldiers, but also ordinary civilians.

Survivors said there were many people at the popular location when the attack happened.

“As we were enjoying our time on the beach, a suicide bomber blew himself up among crowds of people on the beach,” Omar Elmi told AFP.

“Then we could see many people scattered on the ground, including dead, injured, as well as shocked people,” he said.

Another survivor, Harun Issa Wehliye, said one of his best friends had been killed in the explosion.

“After that, four armed men arrived and started shooting. They killed everyone they could,” he told AFP.

Other witnesses had similar tales. Hawo Mohamed, who lives near the scene, said at least seven people he knew had been killed in the attack.

“The devastation is immense and there is blood and severed pieces of human flesh strewn in the scene,” he told AFP.

Hospitals appealed for blood donations following the influx of wounded people, local media reported.

Mahad Abdiaziz Ibrahim was waiting in a long queue to donate blood, explaining to AFP it was “the best thing” he could do.

“I am donating my blood to help those who are in desperate need.”

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on X that he would hold an emergency meeting with the prime minister and “key security officials to address the situation”.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described the attack in a statement as a “barbaric atrocity fundamentally contradictory to the cherished values of our religion and culture”.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned “heinous acts of terrorism” and said the organisation stood firmly with Somalia in its fight against “violent extremism”, said a statement from his spokesperson.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union’s executive commission, expressed condolences for the victims in a tweet labelling the incident “horrific” and “callous”.

A statement from Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry denounced the attack, condemning in particular the targeting of civilians.

It expressed solidarity with the government and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.