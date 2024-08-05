Delegation of overseas Pakistanis meets Governor Punjab

A delegation of overseas Pakistanis, led by Pakistan People's Party leader and Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurrad Khan, met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Punjab House in Islamabad. The delegation also included the newly elected Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Syed Qamar Raza, along with representatives from Norway, Holland, and Italy.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan commended the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the nation's development. He highlighted the pivotal role they play in supporting the economy through remittances and investments. The Governor also acknowledged their efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan abroad.

Zamurrad Khan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and discussed various initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. Syed Qamar Raza shared his vision for the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, emphasizing the importance of creating more opportunities for Pakistanis living abroad.

The discussion concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen ties between the Pakistani diaspora and the government, ensuring their active participation in the country's growth and prosperity. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and overseas Pakistanis in addressing the challenges faced by the community.