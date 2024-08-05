Denial of rights to IIOJK people India’s illegal act: Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said the denial of rights to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is an illegal act of India. In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal Day, being observed on Monday (tomorrow), he said that India took a unilateral action in violation of international laws. He said that the action was taken to usurp the IIOJK. Tessori said that India could not stop Kashmiri brothers and sisters from their right to self-determination. He said that India settled non-state people and made their domiciles. He further said that India used new tactics to control IIOJK. The Governor said that India could not change the history of IIOJK through brutality. The entire nation of Pakistan stands with the people of IIOJK and we salute the struggle of IIOJK brothers and sister, he said.