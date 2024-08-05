DG ISPR to address press conference today

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), is scheduled to hold a press conference at the General Headquarters today at 3pm.

The conference will address the country's security situation.

This follows a recent briefing by Lt Gen Chaudhry on the challenges posed by "militants and digital terrorists," where he emphasized the sacrifices made by the armed forces in combating terrorism. In his last briefing, the also discussed the issue of digital terrorism on social media.