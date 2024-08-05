Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly pays tribute to police martyrs

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that the role of the police in upholding the rule of law and combating crime was commendable. He expressed that due to the unwavering sacrifices of police personnel, peace and order are maintained in the country. Addressing a ceremony held at the auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur to pay tribute to police heroes on Youm-e-Shuhada Police, he mentioned that the economic and social welfare of the families of police martyrs would be significantly improved and immediate measures would be taken to provide the police force with modern weapons and equipment. The Deputy Speaker urged all segments of the society to play their part in eradicating crime and establishing peace and order. Addressing the ceremony, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan remarked that the martyrs of the police force laid down their lives for the homeland, enabling the establishment of peace. Meanwhile, arrangements have been finalized to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Bahawalpur to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Official sources told on Sunday that all arrangements had been finalized to present different programs at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Monday, 5th August to mark the Day in order to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. “Pictorial exhibition, tableau, mushaira and other programs will be held at Bahawalpur Arts Council in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal,” they said.

Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab and Idara Nazria Pakistan are jointly organizing ceremonies at Bahawalpur Arts Council in this regard, they added.