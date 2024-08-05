End Kashmir’s Regression

Recent incidents in Kashmir have highlighted the horrors committed by the Indian government against our Kashmiri brethren and the enduring animosity towards them. In solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in IIOJK, who have been under siege since India’s decision on 5 August 2019, Pakistan observes “Youm-e-Istehsal” on this day. The aim is to protest the illegal actions taken on this day in 2019 by the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi. The Modi government repealed Articles 370 and 35A in flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions. On 5 August 2019, these Articles, which granted Jammu and Kashmir—illegally occupied by India—special autonomy, were annulled, and a military siege was imposed on the region.

Article 35A, enacted through a presidential order in 1954, continued the ancient rules of Kashmir’s laws under Article 370, which forbade outsiders from permanently living, buying land, or holding local government employment in the Kashmir region. The executive order abrogating Article 370 was issued by the governor representing the central government without consulting the elected assembly, a move that was entirely unlawful.

India is relentless in its efforts to alter the region’s demographics, flagrantly violating international law under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration. The abrogation of Article 370 was an undemocratic and unconstitutional act, clearly contravening UNSC resolutions 38, 47, 51, 91, and 122 on Kashmir. The Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan from 1972 is also violated when unilateral action is taken to alter the status quo in IIOJK. In IIOJK, India is detaining Kashmiris by enforcing draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Despite Pakistan’s repeated condemnation of such atrocious actions by India, the international community continues to ignore the Kashmir issue and even maintains close ties with India, despite its human rights abuses. Kashmiris fear that the BJP will adopt the “Israeli model” to establish settlement colonies in the disputed territory, consolidating Indian authority. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has played a crucial role in managing the region since 1991, with 900,000 Indian troops. IIOJK is one of the most militarised territories in the world, with a soldier-to-civilian ratio currently standing at 1:8. For Kashmiris, the situation has worsened, and the threat of an influx of Indian settlers that could change the region’s demographics in India’s favour is quite serious.

India is adamantly trying to convince the world that the disputed region is normal, despite the fact that Kashmiris frequently endure torture, extrajudicial killings, house arrest, fake encounters, rape of Kashmiri women, and journalist abductions. Political movement for Kashmiris is also severely restricted. For Muslims in Kashmir, especially those connected to the Hurriyat movement, the situation has deteriorated further. More than 1,000 government workers with ties to the Hurriyat have been placed on a termination list, and 1,026 of them have already lost their jobs. Additionally, over 60,000 families have been listed as potentially being denied passports and work opportunities, thus depriving them of basic human rights.

Media restrictions have further curtailed the right to free speech, with the administration now determining what news is considered fake or anti-national. Newspapers are subject to severe regulation, and it is forbidden to cover cordon and search operations, which restricts information availability and prevents unbiased reporting. The Indian Army and Police have strategically placed Village Defence Guards in the villages of all 10 Jammu districts to suppress active Hurriyat leaders and Muslims. This only further erodes trust between locals and security forces.

This illegal Indian action and violation of international law not only make life miserable for Kashmiris but also destabilise and provoke unrest throughout the region. There is still hope for a just resolution, as legal challenges to the abrogation remain pending before the Indian Supreme Court. Youm-e-Istehsal is a day of mourning and resistance, commemorating the Kashmiri people’s struggle for justice and independence. The Muslim population in the region needs immediate attention and intervention from the international community to defend their fundamental rights and achieve justice and equality for all. In the stunning and contentious territory of Kashmir, enduring peace and prosperity can only be attained through inclusive, open, and rights-based strategies.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333

@gmail.com