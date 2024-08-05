Exhibition ‘Next Nature’ continues to attract art enthusiasts at Tanzara Gallery

ISLAMABAD - An exhibition titled “Next Nature” featuring unique artistic endeavors of three artists including Naqsh Raj, Tahir Ali and Zahra Jewanjee continues to attract art enthusiasts at Tanzara Gallery through a unique display of art pieces.

This exhibition explores the dynamic tension between abstraction and representation, a dichotomy that has been a cornerstone of artistic practice for over a century. Through their unique styles and techniques, these three artists delve into the complexities of perception, imagination, and knowledge.

From Naqsh Raj’s vibrant, grid-based compositions to Zahra Jewanjee’s intricate, circular forms and Tahir Ali’s bold, gestural abstractions, each artist activates both the sensual and the cerebral, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in their distinct visual worlds.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by art lovers and officials who admired the creative works of all three artists. The exhibition, opened on August 01, will remain open until August 10 for the art lovers to visit. Naqsh Raj is an artist, educator and mother, currently teaching at the Art and Design department at Nottingham Trent International College. She has a Master’s Degree in Visual Arts from the prestigious National College of Arts, Lahore. Served in Pakistan as an Art educator for ten years at Comsats University, Islamabad.

Naqsh is also a member of Primary, an artist-led contemporary visual arts organisation based in the United Kingdom.

Tahir Ali is a multifaceted artist and educator based in Hyderabad and Karachi. He holds a BFA in Painting with Honours from National College of Art, Lahore and a BFA from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Currently, he teaches at CEAD, Jamshoro, inspiring the next generation of artists.

Tahir’s work has gained international recognition, with pieces featured in the permanent collection of the US Embassy in Islamabad.

His exhibition has graced prestigious galleries such as Satrang Art Gallery and Artchowk Art Gallery, showcasing his talent to a broader audience.

Notably, he has received the Top Ten Young Artists Award at Alhamra Art Gallery and a Merit Scholarship at NCA, acknowledging his dedication to the fine arts. Zahra Jewanjee is an artist and educator living and working in the IAE. She received her BFA from the National College of the Arts, Pakistan and an MFA in Painting from the Rhode Island School of Design, USA.

Zahra was awarded the Salama Bint Hamdan Emerging Artist Fellowship and Full Scholarship, Abu Dhabi in 2016.

Oscillating between painting, sculpture and photography, her multidisciplinary practice draws from nature and explores belonging and agency through a fictive chair language.