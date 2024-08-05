Monday, August 05, 2024
Father arrested for killing twin daughters

August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   The detained accused, Ramzan, son of Syed Rasool, is a serial killer who has confessed to the crime before the police. The accused, living on rent in Khair Matu Kohat, had killed his 35-day-old newborn daughters by immersing them in a water drum a week ago. The brutal father secretly imprisoned his daughters to hide the crime. The police recovered the bodies of the girls after exhuming the graves based on information about the incident. The police detained the accused after the post-mortem report confirmed the murders.

A case against the accused father involved in the shocking incident has been registered at Bally Ting police station.

