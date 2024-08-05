Monday, August 05, 2024
Five robbers held with arms, stolen valuables after separate encounters

Agencies
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Five robbers including three injured were arrested besides recovery of arms and stolen valuables after separate encounters in different areas of the metropolis on Saturday-Sunday midnight. After exchange of fire at Clifton beach near Sunday Bazaar, Boat Basin police after fire exchange arrested an injured robber Nadeem s/o Elahi Bux with a pistol, bullets, cell phone, cash and a motorcycle. In Azizabad No 2, near Karachi Academy, three robbers including an injured were arrested after exchange of fire with Shaheen Force. The detainees included Muhammad Akram alian Baghi, Shahid and Danyal and police recovered one 9MM pistol, a 30 bore TTP pistol, a revolver, ammunition snatch cell phones, cash and motorcycle from possession of nabbed robbers. In another encounter at Banaras Pul in Pirabad, a robber Musa Khan s/o Bacha Khan was arrested with a pistol, bullets, cell phone and a motorcycle. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases in all incidents at respective police stations started investigations.

Sindh CM puts civic bodies on red alert amid rain forecast

