Flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan displace thousands

GILGIL - Flash floods, triggered by rapid glacier melting, have displaced thousands of people in the remote valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan. The floods, which began late Friday night, have swept through multiple villages, leaving behind a trail of destruction that includes homes, crops, and vital infrastructure.

In Rahimabad, Gilgit, the Hunza River overflowed after being dammed by debris, submerging low-lying areas of the village. Rescue operations are currently underway to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, in Thagas Valley, the headquarters of Mashabrum, flash floods on August 3 redirected water into neighbouring villages, forcing the emergency evacuation of three villages and causing extensive damage to private property. Similarly, in the Mushkay area of Parishing, Astore, local infrastructure and homes have been heavily damaged.

Passu, a village already grappling with the effects of climate change, now faces an unprecedented threat as the Hunza River, swollen by a heatwave-induced glacier melt, has risen to dangerous levels. The resulting riverine erosion is endangering the village and its inhabitants. Over the past week, the Hunza River has continued to swell, exacerbating the situation.

Adding to the crisis, a bridge near the Dhee area of Khunjerab National Park is on the brink of collapse due to the increasing flow of water in the Khunjerab River. This vital bridge serves as a crucial link in the trade route between Pakistan and China, and its current precarious state poses a significant risk of disrupting this important economic connection.

Historically, the Hunza River has already submerged nearly 90% of the old settlement in Passu.

The once serene village, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, now teeters on the brink of further devastation as the river relentlessly erodes its banks. The combined impact of the Khunjerab and Passu rivers, along with the Batura and Passu glaciers, has created a hazardous environment, leaving residents in a precarious situation.

In response, Passu residents have issued an urgent appeal to the government, requesting immediate intervention to protect the remaining parts of their village, including the critical Karakoram Highway (KKH) and private properties. The KKH, a vital artery for regional travel and commerce, is at risk of severe damage, which could have far-reaching consequences for connectivity and the local economy.

“We need more resources to manage this disaster effectively,” said a representative of the disaster management department. “The scale of destruction is overwhelming, and we are struggling to reach all affected areas.”

The flooding is a direct result of accelerated glacier melting due to rising temperatures. A recent study indicates that the region’s glaciers are shrinking at an unprecedented rate, raising serious concerns about long-term water security.

“This is a wake-up call,” said Dr Karamat, a climate scientist at Karakoram International University in Gilgit.

“The impacts of climate change are no longer a distant threat; they are happening now, and immediate action is needed to mitigate these risks.”

The floods have disrupted critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges, hampering relief efforts. As rescue operations continue, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay on high alert and prepare for possible evacuations.

Emergency teams are working to restore access to isolated areas, but with more rain forecasted, the situation remains precarious.