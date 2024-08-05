Food Authority continues operations against adulterators

Pdera ismail khan - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has continued its operations against milk adulteration in Dera Ismail Khan. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms. Sarah Rehman, KP food authority, under the leadership of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, established checkpoints at Dera-Bhakkar Bridge, Shorkot, and Qureshi Mor to scrutinize milk tankers coming from Punjab.

During the checking, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and further tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory. For further examination, the samples were also transported to the state-of-the-art KPFSHFA Static Laboratory, using clean and sanitized equipment to avoid contamination.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed them to intensify inspections of milk supply vehicles.