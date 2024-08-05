FTO orders advisors to address complaints within 60 days

LAHORE - The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has directed all advisors nationwide to address complaints of aggrieved taxpayers within 60 days of their filing. Speaking here on Sunday to an awareness session with various sectors of business community, he said the direction aims to ensure prompt and efficient handling of grievances, providing timely relief to taxpayers. The directive underscores the government’s commitment to delivering justice at the doorstep of aggrieved taxpayers, enhancing trust and transparency in the tax administration system. By setting a strict 60-day deadline, he said it will expedite the process, preventing unnecessary delays that could burden taxpayers and undermine their confidence. This measure is part of broader efforts to streamline tax-related procedures, making the system more responsive and accessible. The emphasis on quick redress reflects a recognition of the challenges taxpayers face and a commitment to addressing their concerns with urgency and fairness. Dr Waqar Ch Arain, Advisor to FTO, speaking on the occasion, said that FTO always attached great importance to business community who are backbone of national economy and contribute significantly towards development and prosperity. He added FTO secretariat is one call away and any aggrieved tax payers can contact nearest regional office and file genuine complaint which is processed instantly without loss of time. He said on the other hand FTO has already held categorically on several occasions that all payable taxes must be paid timely to help run the affairs of the state smoothly. Later, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah responded to volley of questions by the participants. Prominent among them were Mian Faiz Bukhsh, Dr Muhammad Nauman Faizi, Mohsin Ali Mughal Architect, Ahmad Waqar Ch, Azmat Javed Rehmat, Muslim Khan Buneri and Hussain Aamir Jafri.