Monday, August 05, 2024
Gandapur honors police martyrs and pledges support for law enforcement

Gandapur honors police martyrs and pledges support for law enforcement
Web Desk
12:40 AM | August 05, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur paid tribute to police martyrs on Sunday during the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police ceremony, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the battle against terrorism.

In his address, CM Gandapur emphasized the province's commitment to enhancing police capabilities, announcing plans to allocate additional funds to improve law enforcement. He revealed that funds would be directed towards acquiring new weapons and that one percent of traffic fines would be dedicated to supporting the families of fallen officers.

Gandapur highlighted the importance of respecting and caring for the children of martyrs and treating current police officials with honor. He condemned terrorism as antithetical to all religions and warned that extremists would face relentless opposition until they are eradicated.

Web Desk

National

