Go for fresh polls if can’t deliver, PPP tells PM

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deliver or call for fresh elections. PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said while the party is ready to strengthen the government in parliament, the government must deliver on its promises.

He emphasized that President Asif Ali Zardari has repeatedly called for dialogue, and he could play a role if there is willingness to engage.

In a politically significant statement, Bukhari questioned why the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had not shared any potential threats to the government with the PPP.

He suggested that if the government feels threatened, the Prime Minister should advise dissolving the assembly and call for fresh elections.

Bukhari reiterated the PPP’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, saying that any solution must be constitutional to avoid derailing the system, which would be detrimental to the country.

Reflecting on past support, Bukhari noted that had the PPP not supported the PML-N, the parliament and the office of the Chief Executive would not have been functioning today.

He criticised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan for his “inconsistency and unreliability,” highlighting his frequent changes in stance, such as his varying statements about engaging with the establishment and authorizing nationalist leader Mahmood Achakzai to negotiate on his behalf.

Bukhari pointed out that genuine dialogue can only occur with trustworthy counterparts and accused Khan of considering political U-turns as his hallmark strategy.

He credited former premier Benazir Bhutto for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan before the 2008 general elections.

He stressed the PPP’s belief in the continuity of the democratic system, recalling that the party had nominated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as their prime ministerial candidate before the general elections.

Bukhari expressed reservations about the February 8 election results, alleging that PPP was deliberately denied victory on several seats.

He referred to the ousting of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from power in 1977 as part of an international conspiracy.

Criticizing the Election Commission for failing to conduct transparent elections, Bukhari sought the commission’s accountability and urged it to reveal the forces behind this failure.

In February, Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N, and the PPP brokered an agreement to form a coalition government following the contentious election.

Previously, these two parties collaborated in a coalition that led to the ousting of Imran Khan from the PM’s office in 2022. Khan is now incarcerated.

PPP supremo President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that despite historically running against each other, the PPP and PML-N have united for the nation’s sake, stating, “It is not necessary that (we fight) forever.”

The PML-N echoed this sentiment in a statement, highlighting their mutual agreement to cooperate for political stability. Imran Khan and his party, PTI, allege that the elections were rigged against them.