Governor salutes martyr cops on Police Martyrs’ Day

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has saluted the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police Martyr’s Day. In his message on ‘Police Martyr’s Day”, Governor Tessori said on this day, he expresses solidarity with the martyrs’ families. Governor said the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs in maintaining peace always be remembered. Kamran Tessori was of the opinion that the police was playing key role in maintaining law and order and if they were provided modern arms and ammunition, better results can be obtained.