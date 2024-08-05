Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Governor salutes martyr cops on Police Martyrs’ Day

APP
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has saluted the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police Martyr’s Day. In his message on ‘Police Martyr’s Day”, Governor Tessori said on this day, he expresses solidarity with the martyrs’ families. Governor said the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs in maintaining peace always be remembered. Kamran Tessori was of the opinion that the police was playing key role in maintaining law and order and if they were provided modern arms and ammunition, better results can be obtained.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024