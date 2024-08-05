Monday, August 05, 2024
Govt to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, announces special committee

Web Desk
12:43 AM | August 05, 2024
National

The federal government has resolved to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with exceptional enthusiasm and spirit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a 10-member committee to oversee the celebrations, with a formal notification issued. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal will lead the committee, which includes Petroleum Minister Mussadiq Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and the Secretary of Information.

The committee also comprises the Prime Minister’s media coordinator Badar Shehbaz and Joint Secretary Media Abdul Akbar.

The committee is tasked with presenting its recommendations for the August 14 events to the Prime Minister within three days.

