Graduate Unemployment

I am writing to express my concern about the rising unemployment rate among new graduates in Pakistan. The current economic situation, characterized by slow growth and inflation, has severely impacted job opportunities for young professionals.

Many graduates struggle to find positions that match their qualifications, leading to underemployment and frustration. The mismatch between educational outcomes and market demands is a significant factor. To address this, we need a concerted effort to align education with industry needs and stimulate economic growth.

The government and private sector must collaborate to create job opportunities, invest in emerging industries, and support vocational training and entrepreneurship. These steps are crucial to integrating our educated youth into the workforce and securing a prosperous future for Pakistan.

ERICA TAMARA QAISER,

Lahore.