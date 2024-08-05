Hafiz Naeem declares end of Bangladesh’s era of oppression and pro-India government

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared the end of a 15-year period of oppression and pro-India governance in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent flight to India amid deadly protests.

In a statement on social media platform X, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized Sheikh Hasina’s administration for its alliance with India, which he claimed was used to suppress the voices and rights of the Bangladeshi people, leading to widespread discontent.

He emphasized that the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime was achieved through the sacrifices and struggles of the Bangladeshi people. Hafiz Naeem expressed hopes that these efforts will pave the way for stability, prosperity, and genuine democracy in Bangladesh.







