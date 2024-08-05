Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hafiz Naeem declares end of Bangladesh’s era of oppression and pro-India government

Hafiz Naeem declares end of Bangladesh’s era of oppression and pro-India government
Web Desk
9:38 PM | August 05, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared the end of a 15-year period of oppression and pro-India governance in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent flight to India amid deadly protests.

In a statement on social media platform X, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized Sheikh Hasina’s administration for its alliance with India, which he claimed was used to suppress the voices and rights of the Bangladeshi people, leading to widespread discontent.

He emphasized that the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime was achieved through the sacrifices and struggles of the Bangladeshi people. Hafiz Naeem expressed hopes that these efforts will pave the way for stability, prosperity, and genuine democracy in Bangladesh.
 
 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024