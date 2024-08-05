Hailey, Justin Bieber slam split reports with telling move

LOS ANGELES - and pregnant Hailey turned up the heat with their latest PDA-filled photos in Los Angeles this week, just days before the arrival of their first child. The 30-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share a sweet slideshow, filming the soon-to-be parents’ date night. In the photos, the pop star passionately held his wife’s hands. This comes after the Rhode founder was accused of taking ‘complete control over’ her husband as per the Daily Mail. According to sources, Justin was ‘miserable’ because the niece of Alec Baldwin was reportedly a “seriously high spender” who “spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist.” Meanwhile, the post showcased the couple’s romantic photoshoot, where the 27-year-old supermodel teased with a playful ‘hard to get’ expression, while the Baby singer affectionately planted a passionate kiss on her cheek. However, the last few photos in the carousel featured their intimate moments, prompting fans to leave heartfelt messages in the comments section.

The couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, revealing they’re expecting their first baby together and putting to rest rumors of a split.