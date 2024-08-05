Health Effects of Climate Change

Climate change is increasingly affecting human health through heatwaves, extreme weather events, and the spread of infectious diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that climate change will cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year between 2030 and 2050. In 2023, regions such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa experienced severe heatwaves, exacerbating respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue are spreading to new areas due to changing climate patterns. Addressing the health impacts of climate change involves strengthening healthcare systems, enhancing early warning systems, and promoting climate-resilient infrastructure.

The pernicious effects of climate change on human health manifest through an insidious ‘tapestry of afflictions,’ ranging from respiratory ailments to vector-borne diseases. Escalating temperatures increase the proliferation of pollutants, thereby intensifying the incidence of conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Moreover, shifting climatic paradigms are driving the geographic redistribution of vectors like mosquitoes and ticks, causing a resurgence of diseases like malaria, dengue, and Lyme disease in previously unaffected regions. This epidemiological shift is not just a consequence of altered temperature and precipitation patterns but also reflects the complex interplay between environmental degradation and human encroachment on natural habitats.

Additionally, the dwindling availability of potable water and arable land, direct consequences of climate perturbations, impinges on nutritional security, leading to malnutrition and its associated outcomes. In sum, the deleterious effects of climate change on health are both multifaceted and profound, necessitating an urgent, concerted effort to mitigate its impacts.

MAQSOOD HUSSAIN,

Skardu.