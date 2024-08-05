Monday, August 05, 2024
I-Day main ceremony to be held at Huzuri Bagh, says DC

Staff Reporter
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The main ceremony of Independence Day (I-Day) will be held at Huzuri Bagh, in which Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will participate as the chief guest.  This was decided in a meeting, called to review preparations for August 14 under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider. The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, officials of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary, police and officers of other departments. The deputy commissioner and administrator municipal corporation was comprehensively briefed regarding the Independence Day preparations. Tasks were given to various departments to celebrate the I-Day in a grand manner. The government and private buildings would be decorated with flag of Pakistan and electric lamps on them. The DC issued instructions for starting preparations for the main event at Huzuri Bagh. She also directed the MCL to put up big flags at different places in the city.

Roof collapses in Karachi leave two dead, nine injured

Staff Reporter

