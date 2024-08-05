ICT admin tackles rainfall, ensures proper drainage in low-lying areas

ISLAMABAD - The Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been issued directives to be mobilized to the field, ensuring no standing water remains in low-lying areas during the monsoon.

The directive comes from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasizing the collaboration between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation (MC) teams for efficient drainage, said the spokesman of ICT’s administration.

He said the traffic flow on highways is being maintained in coordination with the traffic police to prevent disruptions. This coordinated effort followed rainfall in various parts of the Federal Capital. On this occasion, the DC praised the diligent efforts of the teams of ICT administration for the completion of drainage in low-lying areas. He said the pre-monsoon plan, which involved cleaning drains and setting up a monitoring system for low-lying areas, has proven effective. This plan included deploying dewatering machinery to clear standing water swiftly, he added. Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted that the quick response by the teams, activated as soon as the rainwater started accumulating, was crucial for timely clearance.

The proactive measures and coordination among different departments ensured that the challenges posed by the monsoon rains were met promptly and effectively.

Civil society activists demand special child protection centers in ICT

Civil society activists here have demanded the government to ensure child protection and open special centers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Talking to APP, child rights activist and former NCRC member Dr Rubina Fareed said that it was very crucial to facilitate children and protect them.

Psychologist Dr Bashir Ahmad highlighted that child abuse has created psychological issues protection centers of higher quality can significantly benefit children, for instance, by supporting better social and academic performance,she added.

Children out of home growth in cases involving multiple risk factors, including cases where children faced risks both inside and outside the home, or simply risks outside the home.

He further added that domestic abuse was combined with other factors, particularly emotional abuse and parental mental health (complex domestic abuse/risks at home).

There were complexities related to parental mental health, which often involved domestic abuse and substance misuse. There were concerns relating to family members other than the child or parent (concerns about another person), which tended to co-exist with other risks, including domestic abuse.