IESCO urges users to keep proper distance from electric poles, transformers wires and electricity meters during rain

ISLAMABAD - In view of monsoon rains, on the orders of IESCO Chief Executive Mohammad Naeem Jan, IESCO operations, construction and GSO formations have been put on high alert for timely redressal of electricity-related complaints and in view of any emergency. Orders have been issued to stay on duty by canceling holidays. IESCO management has requested the users to keep proper distance from electric wires, poles, transformers, meters and other IESCO installations during rain. Do not touch refrigerator, iron, motor, door bell and other electrical appliances with wet hands or wet body or bare feet. Do not iron clothes with bare feet. To avoid loss of life and property due to shot circuit, repair old, damaged and weak electrical wiring. Never go near broken electrical wire. To ensure implementation of the measures, in view of any complaint or emergency situation, file a complaint on the relevant SDO Complaint Office number, Helpline number 118, Complaint and Monitoring Cell numbers 0519252933, 0519252934.