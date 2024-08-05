IHC requests response from Rawalpindi DIG Operations on Bushra Bibi's case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Rawalpindi DIG Operations to provide a response by August 7 regarding Bushra Bibi’s request for case details and to move the matter to the appropriate court to prevent her arrest.

During today's proceedings, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the case, with Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, present in court.

Khosa informed the court that Bushra Bibi is implicated in cases dating back to May 9 and has already been arrested in one case, despite an investigation not being conducted.

Justice Farooq noted that it has been over a year since the May 9 incident and highlighted that a Lahore High Court ruling dictates that an arrest in one case should apply across all related cases.

The court questioned how it was possible for an individual to be acquitted or granted bail in one case while still being arrested in another.

Justice Farooq also inquired about the registration details of the cases from May 9. Khosa clarified that all 11 FIRs were filed on that date.

As a result, the Chief Justice has decided to summon the Rawalpindi DIG Operations to review the status of these cases. The IHC has adjourned the hearing until August 7 and is awaiting a response from the Rawalpindi DIG.







