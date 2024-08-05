IHC to resume hearing in Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking info on pending cases against her

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking direction to the respondents to provide information with regard to the pending cases against her.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition wherein Rawalpindi police had already presented its detailed reports saying that Bushra Bibi is allegedly involved as a suspect in eleven cases including the GHQ attack on May 9 last year. In this matter, Rawalpindi and Islamabad police and NAB have already submitted their responses, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have not yet provided their responses.

During the last hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor also submitted a response as per the court’s order, revealing that four cases have been registered against her with NAB, three in Rawalpindi and one in NAB Lahore.

The Rawalpindi police have identified Bushra Bibi as a suspect in 11 cases connected to the May 9 incidents, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ). Bushra Bibi faces allegations in several cases, including the Army Museum attack, the GHQ Gate 4 attack, arson at a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, an assault on an intelligence agency’s office on Murree Road, and other acts of vandalism and arson in various locations. These cases are filed at RA Bazaar, Civil Lines, New Town, City, Waris Khan, and Taxila police stations. Later, the court issued notices to the FIA and Balochistan police requiring them to submit their responses and deferred the hearing till August 5 (today).

Through the instant petition, the petitioner Bushra Bibi sought direction to the respondents to provide information with regard to the pending cases against her. Her counsel contended that a number of cases are pending against the petitioner and some of which might not be disclosed. It was further contended that in the referred facts and circumstances, the respondents be directed to provide information in this regard.