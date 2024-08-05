Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jamaat-e-Islami to expand sit-ins nationwide until demands are met

Jamaat-e-Islami to expand sit-ins nationwide until demands are met
Web Desk
9:34 PM | August 05, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced plans to extend sit-ins to other provinces until the party’s demands are addressed.

JI is calling for the closure of independent power producers (IPPs) and the freezing of assets linked to these entities. Rehman emphasized that these demands are aimed at addressing a public crisis, asserting that some IPPs have not generated any electricity.

Rehman criticized the performance of IPP plants and highlighted JI's long-standing opposition to IPPs since 1994. He noted that successive governments have included IPP representatives, resulting in the public bearing the financial burden of these arrangements.

In addition, JI is demanding the immediate removal of tax slabs imposed on the salaried class and urging the government to implement austerity measures to alleviate public distress rather than favoring a select few.

Rehman also called for transparency regarding agreements with IPPs and for the government to publicly disclose these arrangements. Furthermore, he demanded accountability for politicians, bureaucrats, and others involved in transferring funds to Dubai.

DG ISPR to address press conference today

The ongoing JI protests and sit-ins, which have been addressing issues of inflated electricity costs and taxation on the salaried class, have been active for 10 days in Rawalpindi and have also included a sit-in at the Sindh Governor House.
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024