Jamaat-e-Islami to expand sit-ins nationwide until demands are met

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced plans to extend sit-ins to other provinces until the party’s demands are addressed.

JI is calling for the closure of independent power producers (IPPs) and the freezing of assets linked to these entities. Rehman emphasized that these demands are aimed at addressing a public crisis, asserting that some IPPs have not generated any electricity.

Rehman criticized the performance of IPP plants and highlighted JI's long-standing opposition to IPPs since 1994. He noted that successive governments have included IPP representatives, resulting in the public bearing the financial burden of these arrangements.

In addition, JI is demanding the immediate removal of tax slabs imposed on the salaried class and urging the government to implement austerity measures to alleviate public distress rather than favoring a select few.

Rehman also called for transparency regarding agreements with IPPs and for the government to publicly disclose these arrangements. Furthermore, he demanded accountability for politicians, bureaucrats, and others involved in transferring funds to Dubai.

The ongoing JI protests and sit-ins, which have been addressing issues of inflated electricity costs and taxation on the salaried class, have been active for 10 days in Rawalpindi and have also included a sit-in at the Sindh Governor House.







